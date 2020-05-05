Rupee rises 15 paise to 75.58 against US dollar

Rupee rises 15 paise to 75.58 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 11:02 ist
Representative image.

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 75.58 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening of domestic equities and weakness in the American currency.

Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.62, then gained ground to touch 75.58, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 75.73 against the US dollar.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Domestic bourses were trading on a positive note on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex trading 256.81 points higher at 31,972.16 and broader Nifty rising 132.85 points to 9,426.35.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent down at 99.47.

Traders said investor sentiments remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as the global economy.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,568 and the number of cases climbed to 46,433 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 35.84 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.51 lakh.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,373.98 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 4.60 per cent to USD 28.45 per barrel.

