Rupee tumbles 20 paise to 74.77 against US dollar

Rupee tumbles 20 paise to 74.77 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 19 2021, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 11:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 74.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as firm American currency and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.73 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.77, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.57 against the US dollar.

The Indian Rupee started on a weaker note this Monday against the greenback tracking the strength of the dollar, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Asian currencies have started weak against the greenback this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

Moreover, the local unit could remain weak, as investors will flee towards the safety of the greenback amid concerns over rising Covid-19 cases globally, the note added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.02 per cent at 92.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.57 per cent to $73.17 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 345.62 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 52,794.44, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 92.50 points or 0.58 per cent to 15,830.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 466.30 crore, as per exchange data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dollar
Indian economy
Rupee

What's Brewing

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 