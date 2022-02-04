Saudi Aramco mulls up to $50 billion stake via listing

Saudi Aramco mulls up to $50 billion stake sale via fresh share listing

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 04 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 19:58 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Saudi Arabia is planning to list more shares in Aramco and is targeting a stake sale of as much as $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the oil giant's strategy.

The state-owned company has held talks with outside advisers about selling more shares on the Riyadh stock exchange as well as a secondary listing, possibly in London, Singapore or other exchanges, the report said, adding that it was still in the planning stage.

Aramco, which listed in Riyadh in December 2019 and currently has a market value of $1.97 trillion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Aramco
Saudi Arabia
Business News

