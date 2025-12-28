<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded efforts of Kannadigas living in Dubai who were teaching their children the language.</p><p>In his monthly 'Maan Ki Baat' radio programme, he said the effort to stay connected to one’s roots is not limited to India.</p><p>"Indians living in different corners of the world are also playing their part. Another example that takes us outside the country is Dubai," he said.</p> .‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shuts down trolls.<p>"Kannada families living there asked themselves an important question: Our children are moving ahead in the tech world, but aren’t they moving away from their language? This is where 'Kannada Pathshale' was born," he said.</p><p>"An initiative where children are taught to teach, learn, write, and speak Kannada. Today, more than a thousand children are associated with it. Truly, Kannada Nadu, Nudi Namma Hemme. (The land and language of Kannada are our pride.)</p> .<p>The PM also said in Fiji, a commendable initiative is being taken to spread Indian language and culture.</p><p> "Continuous efforts are being made at many levels to connect the new generation there with Tamil language," he said.</p><p>The prime minister said last month, Tamil Day was celebrated for the first time in a school in Raki-Raki in Fiji, giving children a platform to openly express pride in their language.</p>