PM Modi praises Kannadigas in Dubai for teaching Kannada to their children

In his monthly 'Maan Ki Baat' radio programme, he said the effort to stay connected to one’s roots is not limited to India.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 16:23 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 16:23 IST
Karnataka NewsNarendra ModiKannadigas

