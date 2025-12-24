Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

SEBI eases norms for issue of duplicate securities; raises limit to Rs 10 lakh

As part of the overhaul, Sebi said investors holding securities valued up to Rs 10 lakh will now be required to submit fewer documents, according to its circular.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 18:15 IST
Business NewsSebisecurities

Follow us on :

Follow Us