Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 18,600 at open

Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Tuesday and traded lower amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices.
Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 444.53 points to 62,390.07. The broader NSE Nifty declined 123.15 points to 18,577.90.
Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.
IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower, while Tokyo quoted in the green.
Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday.
The BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60 on Monday. The Nifty had eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at $83.15 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing
B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek
DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother
'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year
Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup
What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times
‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’