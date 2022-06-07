Sensex tanks over 550 points, Nifty above 16,400 at open

Sensex tanks over 550 pts, Nifty above 16,400 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 09:46 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex tanked 559.46 points to 55,115.86 while Nifty fell 161.05 points to 16,408.50 in early trade on Tuesday.

All stocks except Reliance and NTPC were in red on the 30-share index.

More to follow...

Markets
BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty

