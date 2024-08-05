SGBs & gold ETF remain your best bets on the yellow metal

There are series which show higher fall, but this could be due to the premium that these series commanded pre-Budget. SGB premium is driven by demand, trading volumes and time left for maturity of the series. SGB had been in demand prior to the budget due to better taxation as compared to other financial forms of gold. Further low trading volumes can cause some price spikes leading to high valuation. However, the maturity price of SGB is determined solely on the ongoing gold prices and that is dependent on many parameters.