Signal refutes app hacking claims

Signal says messages circulating about app's hacking false

Signal's statement comes after a spate of cyberattacks knocked down Ukrainian banking and government websites

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 01 2022, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 09:59 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

Instant messaging app Signal said Monday rumours circulating on several apps that its messaging platform has been "compromised and hacked" is false.

Signal said in a tweet that it saw an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe and the rumour messages were often attributed to official government sources that read "attacks on Signal platform."

"This is false and Signal is not under attack," the company said, adding that these rumours are part of a coordinated misinformation campaign "meant to encourage people to use less secure alternatives."

Also Read — Who are the Anonymous group and why they are censoring Russian state media

Signal's statement comes after a spate of cyberattacks knocked down Ukrainian banking and government websites along with Russian government owned-websites and state-run media outlets.

The United States and Britain have warned of potential cyberattacks on Ukraine which could have global consequences should, for example, a malicious software designed to target networks in Ukraine, start to spread elsewhere.

The developments come as Russia invaded Ukraine last week, calling its actions a "special operation."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Signal
Signal Messenger
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

DH Toon | The high cost of war

DH Toon | The high cost of war

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 