<p>New Delhi: Silver prices on Monday soared by Rs 7,000 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram in the national capital, while gold also scaled a new peak of Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams amid strong global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.</p><p>The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity jumped Rs 1,500 to reach a lifetime high of Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), up from Rs 1,18,000 per 10 grams in the previous session.</p><p>In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also rallied by Rs 1,500 to hit a record high of Rs 1,18,900 per 10 grams from Rs 1,17,400 per 10 grams on Saturday.</p><p>Silver prices, too, witnessed a sharp rally, climbing Rs 7,000 to touch a record Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), extending gains for the fourth straight session. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,43,000 per kg in the previous trade.</p><p>In the overseas market, both gold and silver posted robust gains. Spot gold surged nearly 2 per cent to hit an all-time high of USD 3,824.61 per ounce, while silver advanced more than 2 per cent to USD 47.18 per ounce.</p><p>According to analysts, the surge in bullion prices was driven by strong global demand and a weakening dollar as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid continued geopolitical and economic uncertainty.</p>