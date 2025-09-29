Silver hits Rs 1.5 lakh/kg for first time; gold surges Rs 1,500 to record Rs 1,19,500/10g

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also rallied by Rs 1,500 to hit a record high of Rs 1,18,900 per 10 grams from Rs 1,17,400 per 10 grams on Saturday.