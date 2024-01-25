Sony vows growing India media clout in letter to employees

The head of Sony Group Corp’s India unit has sent a letter to its employees assuring them the company will thrive despite its aborted merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., but gave scant details on how it plans to fend off local competitors who are bulking up.

The Japanese entertainment giant will turn its focus to content that can boost subscriber growth and revenue in the South Asian country, while actively exploring “inorganic possibilities to strengthen our market presence”, N. P. Singh, managing director and chief executive office of Sony Pictures Networks India, said in the letter seen by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

“Let’s turn our attention back to the heart of our work— our current projects, our fantastic team, and the audiences who count on us,” Singh said, adding that the leadership was “committed to setting the company up for a long-term, strong future.”