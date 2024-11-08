Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

South Bengaluru outpaces rest of city on realty growth

Property rates in South Bengaluru have surged, as well, by 14% within nine months. They climbed from Rs 7,177 per square foot (sf) in January-March 2024 to Rs 8,205 per sf in July-September.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 17:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 17:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsReal EstateProperty

Follow us on :

Follow Us