Spectrum auctions sold 141.4 MHz radiowaves worth Rs 11,340.78 crore; Bharti Airtel emerges top buyer

In all, the spectrum auction fetched Rs 11,340.78 crore, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top buyer with Rs 6,856.76 crore worth of airwaves.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 11:07 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 11:07 IST

New Delhi: India's spectrum auctions sold 141.4 MHz radiowaves worth Rs 11,340.78 crore, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top buyer with airwaves worth Rs 6,856.76 crore.

Reliance Jio bagged spectrum worth Rs 973.62 crore, while VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd) bid for spectrum valued at about Rs 3,510.4 crore, according to an official statement.

In all, the spectrum auction fetched Rs 11,340.78 crore, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top buyer with Rs 6,856.76 crore worth of airwaves.

Published 26 June 2024, 11:07 IST
