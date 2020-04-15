SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyderabad

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has sent its freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies from Shanghai to Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.

The flight left from Kolkata airport at 8.25 am Wednesday and landed at 3.30 pm (local time) at Shanghai, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It would then depart from Shanghai at 5 pm (local time) and arrive at Kolkata airport at 8.10 pm. After leaving Kolkata at 9 pm, the flight would land at 11.10 pm in Hyderabad on Wednesday, SpiceJet said.

The is for the first time that SpiceJet is operating a freighter to Chian, the airline said.

Track state-wise coronavirus cases here

"SpiceJet is also operating a freighter flight to Colombo carrying farm produce from West Bengal and another cargo flight to Singapore today," the airline said in a press release.

The budget carrier said it has till date transported over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the country-wide lockdown began on March 25.