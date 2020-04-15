SpiceJet flight flies to China to get medical supplies

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyderabad

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 15 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has sent its freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies from Shanghai to Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.

The flight left from Kolkata airport at 8.25 am Wednesday and landed at 3.30 pm (local time) at Shanghai, it said.

It would then depart from Shanghai at 5 pm (local time) and arrive at Kolkata airport at 8.10 pm. After leaving Kolkata at 9 pm, the flight would land at 11.10 pm in Hyderabad on Wednesday, SpiceJet said.

The is for the first time that SpiceJet is operating a freighter to Chian, the airline said.

"SpiceJet is also operating a freighter flight to Colombo carrying farm produce from West Bengal and another cargo flight to Singapore today," the airline said in a press release.

The budget carrier said it has till date transported over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the country-wide lockdown began on March 25. 

