Spicejet to operate daily flights from Puducherry to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Budget airline SpiceJet will on March 26 begin operating daily flights from the Union Territory of Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A press release from the Puducherry government said the airlines will operate one flight each to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and vice versa. The bookings for the flights opened on Wednesday.

The government release said the Puducherry-Bengaluru flight will depart Puducherry at 01.50 pm and land on Bengaluru at 02.50 pm. On the return journey, the flight will take off from Bengaluru at 03.20 pm and land in Puducherry at 04.10 pm. The Hyderabad-Puducherry flight will take off from Hyderabad at 12.05 pm and land in Puducherry at 01.30 pm. On the return flight, the aircraft will take off from Puducherry at 04.30 pm and land in Hyderabad at 06.15 pm.

Flight operations from Puducherry were suspended in March 2020 following the Covid-19 lockdown.

