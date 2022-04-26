Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt

Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt

China has suggested to Colombo that it would prefer to refinance the debt, said Nalaka Godahewa, Sri Lanka's media minister

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Apr 26 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 12:23 ist
Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka has begun discussions with China about refinancing its debt, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as Colombo struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades.

China has suggested to Colombo that it would prefer to refinance the debt, said Nalaka Godahewa, Sri Lanka's media minister. "Now since the IMF is willing to engage with Sri Lanka, other countries are aware we have support. Already we have been promised support from the World Bank and other agencies," Gohahewa said, adding discussions with Beijing were at an early stage.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry was in Washington last week to talk to the IMF, the World Bank, India and others about financing help for the island nation, which has suspended payments on portions of its $51 billion in external debt.

Also Read — India extends additional $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka for purchasing fuel

Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by the populist government, leading to dwindling foreign currency reserves and shortages of fuel, food and medicines that have brought thousands onto the streets in sporadically violent protests.

China's $3.5 billion of loans to Sri Lanka make it the joint-largest bilateral creditor. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments when he met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in January.

China's foreign ministry and its embassy in Colombo could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sri Lanka Crisis
China
IMF
World Bank

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Inflation gets students banging empty plates

DH Toon | Inflation gets students banging empty plates

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

People flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park as Covid curbs end

People flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park as Covid curbs end

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 