Supreme Court asks Centre to clear stand on bitcoins

The Supreme Court on Friday, hearing a plea against the Union of India, asked the Centre to make its stand clear on bitcoins. Currently, there is no regulation or ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

A bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant told the additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, "You have to make your stand clear."

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Ajay Bhardwaj, who, Bhati, submitted before the bench, was issued multiple summonses issued in a probe pertaining to 87,000 bitcoins. Bhati submitted that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation.

The bench queried "is it illegal or not..." to which Bhati replied, "We will do that my lord."

Also Read — Indian banks yet to warm up to crypto transactions

Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for an FIR informant, sought cancellation of bail granted to Bhardwaj.

The bench pointed out that a status report had been filed by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year. Bhati added that the accused had not cooperated in the probe. The bench directed the accused to meet with the investigating officer (IO) and cooperate in the investigation.

The bench said the IO will file a status report showing the cooperation of the accused and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. The bench added that the interim order restraining arrest of the accused will continue till the next date of hearing.

The Reserve Bank of India's order banning banks from supporting crypto transactions was reversed in March 2020 by the Supreme Court.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: