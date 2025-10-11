Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Amitabh Bachchan b'day special | A Sholay of memories & friendship with Rajkumar: Bengaluru’s story with Big B

The friendship began with a conflict. Films starring them were contending for release at a cinema hall, and that had left Rajkumar fans angry.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 03:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 03:57 IST
Amitabh BachchanCinemaRajkumarRajkumar abduction

Follow us on :

Follow Us