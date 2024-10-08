Tea exports up over 23% in January-July period

<p>Kolkata: Tea exports between January and July this year have touched 144.50 million kilograms, up by 23.79 per cent from the year-ago period, Tea Board said.</p>.<p>The country had shipped out 116.73 million kilograms in the corresponding period of the 2023 calendar year.</p>.<p>Unit price realisation, however, has declined to Rs 256.37 per kilogram during the first seven months of 2024 as against Rs 264.96 per kilogram in the previous corresponding period.</p>.Tea Board announces Rs 664 crore project to support stakeholders with field-to-cups approach.<p>Meanwhile, the commerce ministry has approved a scheme for development and promotion of the tea industry, involving an outlay of Rs 664.09 crore, a Tea Board official said.</p>.<p>The amount would be spent during the remaining period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle from the 2023-24 financial year to 2025-26 under the Tea Development and Promotion Scheme.</p>.<p>The approval covers major components such as plantation development and quality upgradation, promotion and market support, technological intervention, research and development and welfare and capacity-building measures.</p>