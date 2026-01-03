Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tech hiring drops to 5-year low in January

Of total active tech jobs, job openings in Bengaluru alone are 24,000, which is an 11% decline from December 2024 and a 37% drop year-on-year.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:54 IST
Tech Job Outlook in January 2026
Published 02 January 2026, 22:54 IST
