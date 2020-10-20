Adobe adds more creative tools to products

Adobe on Tuesday unveiled new features across its Creative Cloud applications and services as it looks to offer more creativity tools to people.

Speaking at its annual Adobe MAX – The Creativity Conference, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said this year's event demonstrates the power of digital. "What a challenging year it's been. The global pandemic has caused immense stress...The isolation we're experiencing underscores the need for human connection. Ongoing tragic acts of racial injustice remind us of the long road ahead to create an equal world for everyone. Extreme environmental conditions signify the stark impact of climate change," he said.

He added that while people are enduring unprecedented circumstances, these trying times have also "illuminated that creativity has never been more important". "...creativity connects us, enables us to learn, encourages us to speak up and gives us a way to cope. We've seen it everywhere this year...Our mission to change the world through digital experiences has never been more relevant or meaningful. Content creation and consumption exploding across every device," he said.

Narayen said the company is unleashing creativity with its Adobe Creative Cloud as documents become central to business continuity in today's remote work environment. In addition to new features like Neural Filters in Photoshop, the company released major updates to its flagship applications including Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Illustrator. Adobe also underscored its commitment to accelerating the development of mobile and multi-surface apps, with the official launch of Adobe Illustrator on the iPad and Adobe Fresco on the iPhone.

Additionally, the company previewed a prototype of a digital content attribution tool that will debut within Photoshop and Behance as part of its Content Authenticity Initiative. "The world as we have known has changed this year. Creators, whether they are individuals, SMBs, enterprises and education institutions, are all navigating a world of remote work, virtual collaboration and distance learning," Adobe India VP - Products Shanmugh Natarajan said.

With the Creative Cloud release at MAX this year, Adobe is addressing the evolving needs of all creators, and empowering them to connect and collaborate seamlessly with others, unleash new forms of creation, accelerate their productivity and level up their skills, he added. Natarajan said the India team has contributed to the wide range of cutting-edge features and sneaks at the virtual MAX this year.

"We are specifically excited about being a strategic part of the launch of Illustrator on the iPad, which progresses our mission of providing a seamless user experience across devices and platforms. We are also pleased to have played a significant role in rolling out updates to our Creative Cloud flagship products including Lightroom, CC Desktop and InDesign," he added.