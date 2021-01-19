Amazfit GTR 2e hands-on review: First impression

After making the global debut at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 (January 11-14), Huami's new Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e has finally made its way to India.

Prior to the launch, Huami sent Amazfit GTR 2e review unit to DH. I have spent quite some time with the GTR 2e and here is my initial thoughts of the latest smartwatch.

Display and design

Amazfit GTR 2e flaunts a classic circular dial design with a bright 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It also has always-on display option, but I wouldn't' recommend this, as the sensor are really responsive and switches on the screen when the wrist rises up.

Consumers will get more than 50 watch faces to choose from and match their clothes' colour and style.

The company says the GTR 2e's screen is protected by tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating on top. Also, the case is made of sturdy aluminum and it comes with 5 ATM rating, meaning it can survive water pressure up to 50 meters in depth.

The strap of the watch is really smooth and soft, exudes a premium feel when wearing the watch on the wrist.

The display is really fast in terms of responding to swipe gestures and makes its pleasant user-interface experience. The GTR 2e has two physical buttons-- power with red ring and the short-cut-- which offer a tactile touch feel.

Internal hardware and features

Inside, the GTR 2e comes equipped with a proprietary Huami BioTracker 2 that can monitor heart rate 24/7. Also, it has a SpO2 sensor to read-out the blood oxygen saturation level of the body.

Furthermore, like the other smartwatches, it also can track several sports activities (90+), calculate calories burnt, also monitor sleep pattern

With the Zepp application, users get detailed information on calories burned. Also, with the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) system, the app offers simple understandable data of the physical state of the body.



Amazfit GTR 2e. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Additionally, the GTR 2e also has offline voice assistance which can be used to give offline commands and improved haptic vibration feedback. It supports phones with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

The USP of the GTR 2e is the big cell. It promises to offer 24 days of life under normal usage.

Other notable features include stress monitoring, sleep (REM/Nap), 24X7 heart rate, GPS, temperature sensor pedometer, and more.

Also, users can set alarms, see notifications such as phone calls, messages, set activity goals, Do Not Disturb mode, find my phone, and also sedentary reminder to make the user walk or stand up for a minute, or do physical work at least once an hour.

Considering the price-tag of Rs 9,999, the Amazfit GTR 2e is a really good value-for-money smartwatch.



Amazfit GTS 2e. Credit: Huami



Huami also launched the GTS 2e for the same Rs 9,999. It comes with a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen with 5ATM ratings. It promises up to 14 days of battery life and tracks 90 plus sports modes. It is also equipped with health tracking metrics like SpO2, stress monitoring, sleep (REM/Nap), 24X7 heart rate, GPS, pedometer, and offline voice assistance. It comes equipped with temperature and air pressure sensors as well.

