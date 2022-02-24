Amazon Echo Buds 2 with ANC launched in India

American e-commerce major Amazon on Thursday (February 24) launched the Echo Buds 2nd gen in India.

The new Amazon earphones feature a compact form factor with IPX4-rating and are capable of withstanding splashes, sweat, or even light rain. They feature a short nozzle and built-in vents to reduce ear pressure during the long period of use.

The retail package comes with four ear-tip and two wing-tip sizes and users during the set-up of the earbuds can test whether they are a good fit or not. Just open the Ear Tip Fit Test in the Alexa app and follow the instructions on the screen.

They come with a high-performance driver in each earbud and promise to deliver crisp, balanced sound with an extended dynamic range.

The premium speakers are optimised for an increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear vocals. Users can also control the bass and treble from the equalizer in the Alexa app.

Furthermore, the new Echo Buds support the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. It is powered by an advanced chipset, to kill the ambient noise of the outside world. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation, users have to simply press and hold either earbud, or just say, 'Alexa, turn on noise cancellation, or access settings from the Alexa app.

Echo Buds use a combination of three microphones to detect the speech and securely process it for the cloud.

Besides the Amazon Alexa, Echo Buds 2 users can invoke Google Assistant on Android and Siri on iOS/iPadOS devices. Users just have made the adjustment through customisable tap controls.

Users can ask the digital assistant to play music or any audible content on Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, Spotify or listen to an audiobook from Audible, stories narrated by celebrities from Audible Suno, and more.

Also, the new Alexa feature lets users seamlessly move music between Alexa devices. He/she can just say 'Alexa, move my music to Echo Buds' and continue listening to the music exactly where you left off.



The Echo Buds 2nd Gen. Credit: Amazon



As far as the battery life is concerned, it promises to offer five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and Alexa wake word on, and the compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 is available at Rs 11,999 for the USB-C wired charging option, and Rs 13,999 for the wireless charging case option. Customers can avail of a limited-period discount of Rs 1,000 on both options.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.