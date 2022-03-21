Android devices finally get recent search history delete option

During the last iteration of the I/O event in May 2021, Google had announced that it would release an update to the Google search app for Android that would bring an option to delete the recent search history.

Now, less than two months before the I/O 2022, search engine giant has finally begun rolling out the search delete options to Android phones around the world.

It should be noted that the 'Delete last 15 mins' search history to Google Search for iOS, way back in July 2021. It is kind of strange that Google took so many months to bring the feature to Android phones.

This feature, as you can see in the screenshot, will allow easily clear of the last 15 minutes of the search history.



'Delete last 15 minutes' option introduced in the search history feature on the Google Search app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Google has improved the algorithm of the search app to get the desired results with less number of search queries than before. Google Search is now powered by 'MUM'- Multitask Unified Model. It is trained to understand the context of search queries in more than 75 languages.

Mountain View-based company has revealed that the Google Search app will be further improved to make it capable of comprehensively understanding information across text, images, video, and audio queries in near future.

