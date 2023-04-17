Apple BKC Store reflects vibrant Mumbai culture, says O’Brien, Apple retail head

With Apple BKC store all set to open for the public on April 18, the company showcased Apple India’s first physical store to the media on Monday (April 17).

Apple Store takes inspiration from the local Kaali Peeli Mumbai Taxi art. Besides the beautiful architecture, like all global Apple Stores, it is an eco-friendly structure.

The Platinum LEED-certified Apple BKC store features furniture made of recycled and sustainable materials and also powered by 100 percent renewable energy drawn from solar panels.

It is in line with Apple’s commitment to turn the company carbon neutral by 2030. Recently, the company announced that all Apple-designed batteries will have 100 per cent cobalt by 2025.

Also, Apple has sourced local materials for the BKC Store including the triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy.

Furthermore, each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. More than 450,000 individual timber elements were assembled in Delhi.



Apple BKC Store in Mumbai. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, once you enter the Apple BKC, you will see two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

"At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”



Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It’s been more than 25 years since Apple forayed into India. It employs over 25 thousand Indians and are working in different designations around the world. Also, Apple's app developer community supports more than a million jobs. It should be noted that Apple operates iOS Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru offering tools and expert mentorship to budding app developers.

Just a few years ago, with supply partners - Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron, it started assembling premium iPhones, which not only caters to the domestic market but also to global regions too.

With renewed focus, Apple in late 2020, launched the official online store. With lucrative festive offers and Back To School deals, it has garnered a lot of interest and helped grow the company’s revenue in recent years.

While Apple is seeing its growth decline in global rejoins, India remains a bright spot.

In 2022, Apple India registered an all-time record revenue and maintained a healthy double-digit growth.





​​​​​​Apple BKC Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



However, Apple never had any company-owned retail stores. But, things are about to change this week as Apple BKC, will start operating on April 18 at 11:00 am, and another Apple Saket is all set to open in Delhi on April 20.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world. India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity,”said Tim Cook, CEO, Apple.

Besides shopping latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, and accessories like AirTag, Apple Store will host Today at Apple sessions to help customers get the best of Apple products.

Starting on April 18, Apple BKC will host ‘Mumbai Rising’ session, wherein visitors can interact with renowned local artists and experts on how to use Apple products to develop digital art and also get information on all the capabilities of their devices.