Apple brings colourful Pride edition accessory, features to devices

To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, Apple is introducing colourful accessories and features to iPhones and Watches.
It includes the new Pride Edition Sport Band for Apple Watch. Also, Apple will bring matching watchface and iOS wallpaper.
The UI features colourful shapes that appear to spread out on the watch display from the band. Also, when the user moves the wrist or taps the display, it responds with moving animation.
Similarly, the wallpaper for iPhone too, is vibrant and dynamically moves when the user unlocks their device.
"Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colours and five others — black and brown symbolize Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals," says the company.
The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later with prices starting at Rs 4,500 from May 24 onwards.
And, the new watch face and wallpaper, will be rolled out with watchOS 9.5, and iOS 16.5 updates, respectively.
