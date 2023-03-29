Here's how to turn on Voice Isolation feature on iPhone

Apple iOS 16.4: Here's how to turn on 'Voice Isolation' feature

With the Voice Isolation feature, iPhone can block background noise around the speaker from being heard on the other side of the call

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 16:00 ist
Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple earlier in the week released the new iOS 16.4 update to all eligible iPhones.

Besides the new emojis, optimisation of the crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 series, and VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app, Apple introduced the much-awaited Voice Isolation feature that ensures better audio-based phone calls with less noise than ever before on iPhones.

Initially, it was available only for the FaceTime video call app and now, it can be enabled on normal voice calls.

With the Voice Isolation feature on, iPhone's mic blocks the background noise around the speaker from being heard on the other side of the call.


Voice Isolation feature on iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Here's how to enable the Voice Isolation feature on iPhone:
Step 1: During a call, pull down from the top right corner to bring Control Centre on the screen
Step 2: There, at the top right corner, tap on the mic icon. This opens the mic settings and selects 'Voice Isolation'
Step 3: There is also a 'Wide Spectrum' mode for users who want both their voice and all the sounds around them to be heard

It should be noted that iOS 16.4 is expected to be the last major update in the iOS 16 series, as Apple plans to bring more value-added features in the upcoming major iOS 17. The latter will be revealed at WWDC 2023 probably in June and the software will be made available to the public in the fall around mid-September.

The new iOS 17 will bring support for more Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) apps to iPhones, as Apple is expected to bring the company's first-ever mixed reality headset this year.

Also, iOS 17 may bring options to iPhone owners to side-load apps that are present in Apple App Store. 

This is said to be in response to the European Union order related to Digital Markets Act, which mandates companies to allow users the freedom to install apps from third-party online stores. But, these are just speculations. We have to wait for a couple of months to really know for sure.

