Apple launches powerful 5G iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max; India price and availability details

Besides the new HomePod mini and the iPhone 12, 12 mini, Apple on Tuesday (October 13) also revealed the more powerful 5G iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

Like the new iPhone 12, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max come with flat design with curved corners. However, they come with bigger 6.1-inch(2532x1170p) and the 6.7-inch (2778x1284p) screens, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro (5.4-inch) and 12 Pro Max (6.5-inch), respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro series enclosure is made of surgical-grade stainless steel and comes in stunning colour finishes--Pacific Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite.

On the front, it flaunts OLED Super Retina XDR screen, True Tone display technology, wide colour display (P3), haptic touch and brightness up to 1,200nits.

And is protected by Apple-Corning's custom-made Ceramic Shield. The sturdy glass shield has undergone high-temperature crystallisation step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increases drop performance by four times compared to the iPhone 11 series.

Furthermore, the iPhone 12 Pro series comes with 1P68 certification and sustain underwater for up to 6 metres (more than 19 feet) underwater for close 30 minutes.

Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G support and it will be able to support up to 200mbps download speed in select markets. "Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide." the company noted.



The iPhone 12 Pro features. Credit: Apple



Under-the-hood, it houses the industry's first 5nm class Apple A14 Bionic processor. It has 11.8 billion transistors, which promises forty per cent more speeds while increasing efficiency for great battery life compared to the previous generation. Also, it is 50% faster and better performance compared to any other mobile chipsets in the market.

It is backed by 16-core Neural Engine and promise 11 trillion operations per second, 80 per cent faster in-phone neural performance and up to 7- per cent faster machine learning accelerators.

And it comes with a new ISP (Image Signal Processor) that powers Dolby Vision recording — something no pro movie camera, let alone any other phone, can do, Apple claims. Yes, it supports 4K HDR recording with Dolby Vision.

Another 'Pro' only feature is the Apple ProRAW. It combines Apple’s multi-frame image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format. Users can experience full creative control over colour, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps, the company said. This feature is coming in a software update later this year.

The iPhone 12 Pro series is only mobiles in the industry to offer an end-to-end experience for HDR video with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps. "Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing, whether in the Photos app or iMovie, and coming to Final Cut Pro X later this year. Dolby Vision takes advantage of the Super Retina XDR display for amazing contrast during capture and video playback, and users can share their videos with support for AirPlay up to 4K Dolby Vision to external devices," the company said.

The iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max come with triple 12MP sensors-- Ultra Wide (f/2.4) + Wide (f/1.6) + Telephoto (f/2.0 & f/2.2 for Max).

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Model, will support Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync, 2x optical zoom (2.5x in Pro Max), 2x optical zoom out, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono) and Smart HDR 3 for photos.



Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera. Credit: Apple India website



As far as the video recording is concerned, it supports up to 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, Optical Image stabilisation Audio Zoom, QuickTake video, slow-motion video support up to 1080p at 120fps/240fps/, Night Mode Time-Lapse, Stereo Recording and more.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro models come with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). With the iPhone 12, Pro series can be able to measure how long it takes light to reflect back from objects. So it can create a depth map of whatever space you’re in. Because it’s ultra-fast and accurate, AR apps can now transform a room into a realistic rainforest or show you how a new sneaker will fit, the company said.

It can be noted that even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is using LiDAR technology to map Mars surface to land future space probes.

Also, the optical image stabilisation (OIS) on iPhone 12 Pro now makes adjustments to the Wide camera 5,000 times per second — five times faster than iPhone 11 Pro. This will keep photos sharp and videos steady.

However, there is some minor difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max camera hardware. The standard iPhone 12 Pro has 52mm Telephoto lens, Dual optical image stabilisation, 4X optical zoom, 10x digital zoom.

The Pro model comes with 65mm Telephoto lens (1.7 μm pixels), Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 5X optical zoom and also capture 87% better low‑light photos.

On the front, they come with same 12MP TrueDepth camera with f/2,2 aperture, Retina flash, Smart HDR 3 for photos, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Cinematic video stabilisation (4K, 1080p and 720p), HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps, Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps, Night mode, Deep Fusion, QuickTake video, Animoji and Memoji.

Also, the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will offer all-day battery life and play up to 12 hours and 11 hours of video streaming via Wi-Fi with full charge. Both support 20W adapter or higher (sold separately) and fast charge up to 50% charge in 30 minutes.



MagSage accessories for the iPhone 12 Pro series. Credit: Apple



"MagSafe delivers a unique experience to the iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimised for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to the iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of the iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers," said Apple.



MagSafe technology inside the new iPhone 12 series. Credit: Apple



For the first time, Apple is introducing MagSafe technology. It is said to improve the wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and also bring a new ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories to complement iPhone 12 models.

In a bid to cut down on the environmental impact due to mining minerals for making iPhones, Apple has decided to drop charger Adaptor, EarPods and in total reduce 70-per cent of contents in an iPhone retail package. But, it will offer Type-C-to-Lightning cable with the iPhone 12 Pro series.



The new iPhone 12 Pro colour options. Credit: Apple



Apple iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will be offered in four colours-- graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is being offered in three storages--128GB, 256GB and 512GB --for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. The pre-order window will open at 00:00 am IST on October 23 and sale will go live on October 30.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in three storages-- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB --for Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively. The pre-order window will open on November 6 at 6:30 pm IST and sale will go live on November 13.

Must read | Apple launches 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini; India price and availability details

Apple's MagSafe Charger, Leather Wallet with MagSafe, and iPhone 12 Silicone Case and Clear Case will be from October 16 onwards. The iPhone 12 Pro Leather Case will be available beginning from November 6. MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve will be available at a later date.

Must read | Apple unveils HomePod mini; India price and availability details

Watch the Apple iPhone 12 Pro video below:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.