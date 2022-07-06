Apple MacBook Air with M2 finally coming to India on this date

Last month, Apple unveiled the brand new M2-powered MacBook Pro and Air series notebooks during the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2022.

In late June, the company released just the MacBook Pro with prices starting at Rs 1,29,900 in India.

Now, Apple is finally bringing the MacBook Air with M2 silicon to the subcontinent. It will be available for pre-order from July 8 onwards and hit stores in the following week on July 15.

It comes in four colours-- midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey- with prices starting at Rs 1,19,900. For students and teachers, it will available for as low as Rs 1,09,900 via the education plan.

The company is also offering accessories including-- 30W USB-C Power Adapter for Rs 3,800, a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for Rs 5800 compatible with the World Travel Adapter Kit for Rs 2,900, and the 67W USB-C Power Adapter for Rs 5,800.

Apple's new MacBook Air: Here's what you need to know

It sports a slim profile with a sturdy all-aluminIum unibody enclosure. It measures just 11.3 millimeters thick, 20 percent reduction in volume from the previous generation, and weighs just 1.2Kg.

It boasts two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones. It also comes with the Magic Keyboard featuring a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad. Also, it has a four-speaker sound system.



The new MacBook Air with M2 silicon. Credit: Apple



The new MacBook Air sports a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with thin borders and also has a 1080p FaceTime HD web camera in the shape inspired by iPhone's notch design language. It supports a peak brightness of 500 nits, which is said to be 25 percent brighter compared to the previous iteration. MacBook Air now supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

The most notable upgrade coming in the new MacBook Air is the M2 silicon. The new 4nm class PC chipset houses an 8-core CPU, which promises a significant boost in terms of performance and efficiency cores. It comes integrated with the next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than the predecessor.

It can deliver 18 percent greater multithreaded performance than M1 and will consume very little power. It promises a smooth workflow for creating music with layers of effects or applying complex filters to photos.



The new MacBook Air with M2 silicon. Credit: Apple



Compared to the latest chipsets in the PC market, the CPU in M2 promises to deliver nearly twice the performance at the same power level with less noise and consumes just a quarter of the power.

Apple M2's new GPU can support up to 10 cores — two more than M1. Combined with a larger cache and higher memory bandwidth, the 10-core GPU can offer big boost in graphics performance, bringing up to 25 percent higher graphics performance than M1 at the same power level, and up to 35 percent better performance at its max power.

When compared with the integrated graphics of any of the current crop of PC laptop chips, the GPU in M2 delivers 2.3x faster performance at the same power level and matches its peak performance using a fifth of the power.

The higher performance per watt from M2 enables systems to deliver exceptional battery life, and also run cool and quietly, even when playing graphics-intensive games or editing massive RAW images

Also, M2's new neural engine can process up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, 40 per cent more than M1. And the new image signal processor (ISP) promises to offer better image noise reduction.

Working on the MacBook Air will be a smooth affair. Applying filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop is said to be up to 20 percent faster than before and up to 5x faster compared to non-M-series silicon-based computers.

