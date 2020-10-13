Apple October 2020 event highlights: 5G iPhone 12, 12 Pro series, HomePod mini launched

  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 23:45 ist
After announcing new Watches and iPads in September, American technology major Apple launched four new iPhone 12 series models along with HomePod mini smart speaker on Tuesday (October 13).
  •  

    Watch Apple October Event 2020 here

  • 23:40

    That's a wrap. Thanks for tuning into DH for the live updates.

  • 23:36

    Apple announces prices of new iPhone 12 series

    Apple will first release iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with the pre-order window opening on October 16 and delivery starts on October 23. Later the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on November 6and hit stores in the following week on November 13.

  • 23:34

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max features

  • 23:32

    Both the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max boast LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner

  • 23:25

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro is only mobile to have this camera feature

  • 23:25

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera details

  • 23:21

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera details

  • 23:20

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera details

  • 23:18

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro come with Ceramic Shield

  • 23:15

    Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini price revealed

  • 23:13

    The new iPhone 12 mini (5.4-inch) is the smallest 5G phone in the industry

  • 23:11

    Apple to drop charger from iPhone 12 series, but come with USB Type cable with Lightning port

  • 23:08

    Apple iPhone 12 comes with MagSafe features for wireless charging and payments

  • 23:05

    Apple iPhone 12 come with dual 12MP wide (f/1.6) and 12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4) camera

  • 23:01

    Apple iPhone 12 comes with A14 Bionic Chipset

  • 22:52

    Apple iPhone 12 series colour variants

  • 22:51

    Apple brings new iPhone 12 with 5G

  • 22:47

    Apple 5G iPhone will be limited to select markets including the US via Verizon

  • 22:45

    Tim Cook announces 5G iPhone

  • 22:43

    HomePod Mini will be available for pre-order from November 6 and hit stores in November 16

  • 22:43

    HomePod Mini features

  • 22:39

    Apple HomePod Mini comes with S5 chipset

    Apple HomePod Mini has deep integration with Siri assistant and iPhones. Users can get things done around the housevia home app.

  • 22:32

    CEO Tim Cook on screen. First to debut is Apple HomePod mini

  • 22:30

    Apple October Event 2020 is now live with night shot of Apple Park HQ

  •  

    Apple event expected to bring 5G speed, smaller iPhone 12

    Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to announce an iPhone 12 capable of tapping into faster 5G networks, a new feature designed to spur sales during the company's busiest sales quarter.

    The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Apple's well-oiled machine for designing and churning out its biggest-selling product.

    (Reuters)

  •  

    Apple October event 2020 preview: Expect new iPhone 12 mini, and more

    There's no price for guessing on what we expect at Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event. As said before, the annual Apple Watch and iPads upgrades are already showcased and the fresh new iteration of iPhones is the only thing left to be revealed for the public.

    Read more