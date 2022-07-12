Apple releases public beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9

Last month, during the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2022 event, Apple gave a sneak peek at the new software-- iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS 16 for iPhones, Watches, Macs, and iPads coming later this year.

Soon after the announcement, the company offered a preview version to registered developers and now, Apple is offering access to the beta versions of iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS 16 to the public.

It should be noted that the beta software is not a final version and will have bugs. To be on the safer side, install the beta software on a secondary device.

Apple iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 share most of the features. Some new things include refreshed lockscreen with customisation options and a boat load of colourful wallpapers. Decluttering of Notifications stack on the lockscreen, live activities with real-time details on lockscreen, deeper integration of focus with lockscreen, iCloud-shared photo library, Live Text feature on Video, Visual look-up and edit or delete texts on Messages.

Read more | iOS 16: Key features you should know about Apple's new iPhone OS

Also, with the iPadOS 16 Apple is bringing Stage Manager. With this users can multitask and get things done with ease. Resize windows to look the way they want. And for the first time on iPad, users will be able see and operate multiple overlapping windows in a single view. With this, users can seamlessly switch between apps easier than ever before.



The new iPadOS 16. Credit: Apple



The new iPadOS 16 brings Free Form. With this users can host group video conferences and host project meetings with a presentation-sharing feature. Here, all the invites can brainstorm with colleagues, share a link, and start working together instantly. As others add their thoughts, users can see changes on the canvas in real-time.

Must read | Key features coming in iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura



The watchOS 9 comes with a lot of new features. Credit: Apple



Apple watchOS 9

After installing the watchOS 9, users will start to see new metrics by just turning Digital Crown to view like Activity Rings, Heart Rate Zones, Power, and Elevation.

With the Heart Rate zones, users can gauge how much intensity the body and heart went through during a particular activity such as running. Also, time the laps and also recovery period right on the workouts.

Read more | watchOS 9: Key features you should know about Apple's new wearable software

Another notable aspect of the new software coming to Apple devices is the Lockdown Mode.

It will be an optional feature. It can be turned on and off by the user. If the individual is a high-value target (HVT), he/she can turn it on their device, and once activated, it will harden device defenses and strictly limits certain functionalities of messenger apps, web browsing, and wired connections (for data transfer), and more.

Read more | Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for mercenary spyware

Interested Apple device owners who are keen to test the features firsthand, just have to go to the Beta Software Program website (here) and sign up using the Apple ID.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.