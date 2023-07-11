New rapid security response update rolled out to iPhone

Apple rolls out new rapid security response iOS 16.5.1(a) to iPhones

The new Rapid Security Response update fixes a vulnerability in browser that would allow malware get installed on devices

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 11 2023, 17:19 ist
Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

In May, Apple rolled out a new type of update— Rapid Security Response— to fix critical security vulnerabilities in its devices. It is a quick way to fix the loophole before threat actors perform any major cyber attack targeting people.

Now, the Cupertino-based company has released another RSP update iOS 16.5.1(a) to iPhones. Apple has detected a security vulnerability (CVE-2023-37450) in browsers. If left unattended, it would allow cyber criminals to inject malware onto a targeted device by hoodwinking the potential victim to open a compromised website. 


Apple iOS 16.5.1(a) update. Credit: Apple

Apparently, the issue was exploited by some bad actors and thankfully, an anonymous cyber expert timely notified Apple and the latter was able to deploy the fix in quick time.

A similar threat was detected in iPads and Macs too and Apple has released the RSP updates to them too.

It is advisable for owners to enable the automatic installation of Rapid Security Response updates on their devices. It is a one-time process and once done, whenever Apple rolls out RSP update, it gets installed automatically.

Here’s how to enable Rapid Security Response on your Apple device:


[Representational Image] Steps on how to enable Rapid Security Response update on iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

On iPhone/iPad
Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Security Responses & System Files" is turned on.

On Mac device
Tap on the Apple menu (with the Apple logo) >> System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right. Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Install Security Responses and system files" is turned on.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Technology News
Apple
user privacy
iOS

