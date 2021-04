Apple Inc said on Monday it would add social media app Parler back on its App Store after being pulled by the iPhone maker following the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol.

Parler went dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content related to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by followers of then-US President Donald Trump.

Apple said the updated app will become available immediately after its release.