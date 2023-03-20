Apple working on self-retractable foldable phone display, confirms new patent

Like the mixed reality headgear, there have been a lot of reports of Apple's not-so-secret work on foldable iPhones. The latest report indicated Apple may bring a commercial variant probably in 2025, and now, we have brand new information on the much-awaited device.

Apple has filed a new innovative patent titled 'Self-Retracting Display Device And Techniques For Protecting Screen Using Drop Detection' at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), reported Patently Apple, a community blog.



The screenshot shows a simple flowchart that explains how the device will retract once it senses a steady fall.



As the title says, Apple plans to incorporate a drop detection sensor into a foldable phone. It will work along with an accelerometer sensor, to instantly detect the sudden surge of the speed of the phone falling down, and with the motorised hinge, be able to retract the phone's display panel (fold inwards) as soon as possible. This way, it ensures an advanced thin-glass display, which is one of the most expensive components of the phone, survives the drop on the floor.



A rough sketch of a foldable phone model on Apple patent.



This looks to be a very cool technology but has to really see if the device can really retract (fold inwards) within a second or two when dropped from around one metre, normal waist height from the ground.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to test the self-retractable motorised camera of Asus 6Z, and have to tell you, it wasn't perfect. It is a bit slow, but sensors are sharp enough to notice the fall and try to fully retract back into safe position. And, have to tell components have to be doubly sturdy to protect the motor, display, and hinge on the foldable iPhone, compared to the current crop of surgery-grade and aerospace-grade materials used on iPhone Pro and regular iPhones, respectively.



Asus 6Z. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another thing I noticed in the Apple patent application is that the company also mentions phones with rollable display along with a foldable display panel. This indicates Apple may possibly working on a separate premium iPhone that may come with a rollable display.

Earlier this month, Motorola actually showed its concept Moto phone with a rollable display. In probably in two or three years, Samsung will finally have better competition in the niche foldable phone segment.

