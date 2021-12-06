Audibles brings 100 free audiobooks to Alexa-enabled devices

Amazon-owned subsidiary Audibles announced that it is bringing 100 new audio story titles to most of the Alexa-enabled devices.

Some of the book titles being introduced by Audibles include both English and Hindi languages- such as A Selection of the Cases of Sherlock Holmes written by Arthur Conan Doyle, The Complete Chanakya Neeti (English) written by R.P. Jain, A Tale of Two Cities written by Charles Dickens, The Mystic Sinners written by Proyashi Barua, On the Double written by Tanushree Podder, 21 Shreshth Kahaniyan Prem Chand written by Munshi Premchand, Shiv Puran written by Dr. Vinay Neeraj and more

Here's how to access the Audibles' audiobooks on Amazon Echo and Fire TV range and other Alexa built-in devices:

Users have to start with 'Alexa, what’s free from Audible?', Alexa will guide you to Audible’s catalog of free titles on Alexa.

Device owners can also directly ask Alexa to read out the book by asking-- 'Alexa, read [book-title] from Audible'

Also, users can ask Alexa in Hindi in India.

The company has plans to bring more audiobook titles in the coming months.

If readers want to access more books, they can go for 30 days free trial service and in the next month, they can subscribe to the premium service for Rs 199 per month.

