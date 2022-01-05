CES 2022: Samsung unveils 'Together for Tomorrow' vision

Samsung on Wednesday (January 5) revealed the company's grand plan to offer a unified multi-devices experience and also revealed pro-environment initiatives to cut its carbon footprint at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas.

The South Korean technology company said that it has set the ball rolling to incorporate eco-friendly sustainable practices in terms of product manufacturing, retail packages made with recycled materials, and the better disposal of devices at the end of their life cycle.

In 2021 alone, the company said that its Carbon Trust-certified memory chips helped reduce carbon emissions by nearly 700,000 tons.

Besides silicon-based components, the company's Visual Display Business plans to use 30 times more recycled plastics in 2022 compared to the previous years.

Also, it recently introduced SolarCell Remote, which eliminates battery waste with a built-in solar panel that can be charged day and night. The improved version of the SolarCell Remote, which will be offered with all the new Samsung TVs and home appliances, is capable of drawing electricity from radio frequencies in devices like Wi-Fi routers.

This will help in eliminating more than 200 million toxic batteries reaching the garbage landfills.



The new SolarCell Remote will be able to charge itself from Wi-Fi Router. Credit: Samsung



Furthermore, Samsung has set a new ambitious target that by 2025, it will make TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power. This means they will consume almost no energy when not being operated.

Also, Samsung announced that most of the smart products such as portable projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators and other home appliances will be connected to offer unified to help consumers have full control of all the devices at home.

With this, the company plans to bring Samsung Home Hub that combines six SmartThings services into one convenient device that gives users complete control over their smart home and makes it easier to manage household chores.

Not just Samsung, but also third-party companies that are part of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) will be able to interconnect devices at home.

