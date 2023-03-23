ChatGPT-owner OpenAI fixes 'significant issue' exposing user chat titles

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI said on Wednesday it had fixed a bug that caused a "significant issue" of a small set of users being able to see the titles of others' conversation history with the viral chatbot.
As a result of the fix, users will not be able to access their chat history between 1 am PDT (8 am GMT) and 10 am PDT on March 20, Chief Executive Sam Altman said in a tweet.
ChatGPT has seen a meteoric growth rate after its launch late last year as people worldwide got creative with prompts that the conversational chatbot uses to create everything from poems and novels to jokes and film scripts.
Last week, Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI launched its artificial intelligence model GPT-4, an upgrade from GPT-3.5, which was made available to users through ChatGPT on Nov. 30.
The integration of OpenAI's GPT technology into Microsoft's Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.
