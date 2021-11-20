Clubhouse finally gets live captioning feature

DH Web Desk
  Nov 20 2021
Clubhouse, earlier in the month, launched the much-needed recording feature that allows the host to save the audio chat either to a  club or to a profile.

Now, the company has introduced a live captioning feature that will certainly help users with hearing disabilities to view the conversation happening in the drop-in audio app. 

Also, if the audio is distorted on a phone, the live captioning will help the attendees what the host is speaking.

For now, the close captioning is available on the iOS version and will come soon to the Android.

In a related development, Clubhouse, despite coming a year late to the Android platform, is getting good responses around the world and in particular in major cities of India.

Recently, a popular drop-in audio app added support for five Indian regional dialects including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi in addition to international languages such as French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish.

With this, users will be able to see prompts, notifications, and descriptions in their languages.

