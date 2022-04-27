DH Toon | Fingers crossed as Twitter lifts off to planet absolute free speech

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for “free speech.” There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
A decade ago, a Twitter executive dubbed the company “the free speech wing of the free speech party” to underscore its commitment to untrammeled freedom of expression.
