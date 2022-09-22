Diwali with Mi: These Xiaomi devices get big discounts

Diwali with Mi: These Xiaomi phones, smart TVs, PCs get big discounts

  • Sep 22 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 13:16 ist

Besides Flipkart and Amazon, Xiaomi will also be hosting its own Diwali with Mi sale on its official e-commerce platform this month.

Calling its promotional sale campaign ' Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat', the company has revealed lucrative deals on some of the best-selling smartphones, laptops, earphones and smart TVs across wide price bands ranging from Rs 1,599 to Rs 70,999.

The latest Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i will be available at a starting price of Rs 45,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively. 

Also, the Xiaomi 11i series base model can be bought for as low as Rs 18,999. Prospective buyers looking for affordable smart TVs can grab one for just Rs 9,999 on mi.com.

Here is the list of phones and earphones available with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':

Phone modelsMRPDiscountEffective Price Additional details
Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)Rs 62,999Rs 17,500Rs 45,999Includes bank offers - ICICI, Kotak, BoB, IndusInd, SBI & payment partners like Paytm, Zest, OlaMoney
Xiaomi 11T Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)Rs 39,999Rs 11,000Rs 28,999
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)Rs 26,,999 Rs 7,000Rs 19,999
Xiaomi 11i (6GB RAM +128GB)Rs 24,999Rs 6,000Rs 18,999
Redmi K50i (6GB +128GB storage)Rs 25,999Rs 6,000Rs 19,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (6GB +128GB storage)Rs 20,999Rs 4,000Rs 16,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro (6GB +128GB storage)Rs 17,999Rs 1,250Rs 16,749
Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM +64GB storageRs 13,499Rs 2,700Rs 10,799
Redmi Note 11S (6GB RAM +64GB storage)Rs 16,499Rs 3,250Rs 13,249
Redmi Note 11 SE (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage)Rs 13,499Rs 2,250Rs 11,249
Redmi Note 11T 5G (6GB RAM +64GB storage)Rs 16,999Rs 3,250Rs 13, 749
Redmi 11 Prime 5GRs 13,999Rs 2,250 Rs 11,749
Redmi 10 PrimeRs 12,499Rs 3,000Rs 9,499
Redmi A1Rs 6,499Rs 650Rs 5,849
Redmi 9A Activ (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)Rs 8,499Rs 1,000Rs 7,499
Redmi 10A (3GB RAM+ 32GB storage)Rs 8,4999Rs 850Rs 7,649
Redmi 10 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)Rs 10,999Rs 3,000Rs 7,999

Here is the list of laptops available with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':

Laptop PC modelsMRPDiscountEffective Price
RedmiBook 15 Rs 41,999Rs 13,000Rs 28,999
RedmiBook 15 ProRs 49,999Rs 14,000Rs 35,999
Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 R (8GB RAM + 512GB storage)Rs 56,999Rs 6,000Rs 50,999
Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 R (16GB RAM + 512GB storage)Rs 59,999 Rs 7,000Rs 52,999
Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 (8GB RAM + 512GB storage)Rs 59,,999Rs 6,000Rs 53,999
Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage)Rs 63,999Rs 8,000Rs 55,999
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120Rs 69,999Rs 4,000Rs 65,999
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120GRs 74,999Rs 4,000Rs 70,999
Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)Rs 26,999Rs 4,000Rs 22,999
Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB RAM + 256GB storage)Rs 28,999Rs 2,000Rs 26,999

During the Mi with Diwali sale, consumers can claim one year extended warranty worth Rs 1,999 at Rs 399 on all aforementioned Xiaomi laptops.

Here is the list of smart TV with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':

Xiaomi smart TV modelsMRPDiscountEffective Price
Xiaomi Smart TV 5X 43-inchRs 31,999Rs 4,000Rs 27,999
Redmi Smart TV X series 43-inchRs 28,999Rs 6,000Rs 22,999
Redmi Smart TV 32-inchRs 15,999Rs 6,000Rs 9,999
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inchRs 15,499Rs 4,500Rs 10,999

