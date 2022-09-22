Diwali with Mi: These Xiaomi phones, smart TVs, PCs get big discounts

Besides Flipkart and Amazon, Xiaomi will also be hosting its own Diwali with Mi sale on its official e-commerce platform this month.
Calling its promotional sale campaign ' Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat', the company has revealed lucrative deals on some of the best-selling smartphones, laptops, earphones and smart TVs across wide price bands ranging from Rs 1,599 to Rs 70,999.
The latest Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i will be available at a starting price of Rs 45,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively.
Also, the Xiaomi 11i series base model can be bought for as low as Rs 18,999. Prospective buyers looking for affordable smart TVs can grab one for just Rs 9,999 on mi.com.
Here is the list of phones and earphones available with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':
|Phone models
|MRP
|Discount
|Effective Price
|Additional details
|Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)
|Rs 62,999
|Rs 17,500
|Rs 45,999
|Includes bank offers - ICICI, Kotak, BoB, IndusInd, SBI & payment partners like Paytm, Zest, OlaMoney
|Xiaomi 11T Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)
|Rs 39,999
|Rs 11,000
|Rs 28,999
|Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)
|Rs 26,,999
|Rs 7,000
|Rs 19,999
|Xiaomi 11i (6GB RAM +128GB)
|Rs 24,999
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 18,999
|Redmi K50i (6GB +128GB storage)
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 19,999
|Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (6GB +128GB storage)
|Rs 20,999
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 16,999
|Redmi Note 11 Pro (6GB +128GB storage)
|Rs 17,999
|Rs 1,250
|Rs 16,749
|Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM +64GB storage
|Rs 13,499
|Rs 2,700
|Rs 10,799
|Redmi Note 11S (6GB RAM +64GB storage)
|Rs 16,499
|Rs 3,250
|Rs 13,249
|Redmi Note 11 SE (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage)
|Rs 13,499
|Rs 2,250
|Rs 11,249
|Redmi Note 11T 5G (6GB RAM +64GB storage)
|Rs 16,999
|Rs 3,250
|Rs 13, 749
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
|Rs 13,999
|Rs 2,250
|Rs 11,749
|Redmi 10 Prime
|Rs 12,499
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 9,499
|Redmi A1
|Rs 6,499
|Rs 650
|Rs 5,849
|Redmi 9A Activ (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)
|Rs 8,499
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 7,499
|Redmi 10A (3GB RAM+ 32GB storage)
|Rs 8,4999
|Rs 850
|Rs 7,649
|Redmi 10 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 7,999
Here is the list of laptops available with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':
|Laptop PC models
|MRP
|Discount
|Effective Price
|RedmiBook 15
|Rs 41,999
|Rs 13,000
|Rs 28,999
|RedmiBook 15 Pro
|Rs 49,999
|Rs 14,000
|Rs 35,999
|Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 R (8GB RAM + 512GB storage)
|Rs 56,999
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 50,999
|Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 R (16GB RAM + 512GB storage)
|Rs 59,999
|Rs 7,000
|Rs 52,999
|Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 (8GB RAM + 512GB storage)
|Rs 59,,999
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 53,999
|Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage)
|Rs 63,999
|Rs 8,000
|Rs 55,999
|Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120
|Rs 69,999
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 65,999
|Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G
|Rs 74,999
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 70,999
|Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)
|Rs 26,999
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 22,999
|Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB RAM + 256GB storage)
|Rs 28,999
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 26,999
During the Mi with Diwali sale, consumers can claim one year extended warranty worth Rs 1,999 at Rs 399 on all aforementioned Xiaomi laptops.
Here is the list of smart TV with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':
|Xiaomi smart TV models
|MRP
|Discount
|Effective Price
|Xiaomi Smart TV 5X 43-inch
|Rs 31,999
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 27,999
|Redmi Smart TV X series 43-inch
|Rs 28,999
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 22,999
|Redmi Smart TV 32-inch
|Rs 15,999
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 9,999
|Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch
|Rs 15,499
|Rs 4,500
|Rs 10,999
