Diwali with Mi: These Xiaomi phones, smart TVs, PCs get big discounts

Besides Flipkart and Amazon, Xiaomi will also be hosting its own Diwali with Mi sale on its official e-commerce platform this month.

Calling its promotional sale campaign ' Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat', the company has revealed lucrative deals on some of the best-selling smartphones, laptops, earphones and smart TVs across wide price bands ranging from Rs 1,599 to Rs 70,999.

The latest Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i will be available at a starting price of Rs 45,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Also, the Xiaomi 11i series base model can be bought for as low as Rs 18,999. Prospective buyers looking for affordable smart TVs can grab one for just Rs 9,999 on mi.com.

Here is the list of phones and earphones available with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':

Phone models MRP Discount Effective Price Additional details Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) Rs 62,999 Rs 17,500 Rs 45,999 Includes bank offers - ICICI, Kotak, BoB, IndusInd, SBI & payment partners like Paytm, Zest, OlaMoney Xiaomi 11T Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) Rs 39,999 Rs 11,000 Rs 28,999 Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) Rs 26,,999 Rs 7,000 Rs 19,999 Xiaomi 11i (6GB RAM +128GB) Rs 24,999 Rs 6,000 Rs 18,999 Redmi K50i (6GB +128GB storage) Rs 25,999 Rs 6,000 Rs 19,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (6GB +128GB storage) Rs 20,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 16,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro (6GB +128GB storage) Rs 17,999 Rs 1,250 Rs 16,749 Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM +64GB storage Rs 13,499 Rs 2,700 Rs 10,799 Redmi Note 11S (6GB RAM +64GB storage) Rs 16,499 Rs 3,250 Rs 13,249 Redmi Note 11 SE (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage) Rs 13,499 Rs 2,250 Rs 11,249 Redmi Note 11T 5G (6GB RAM +64GB storage) Rs 16,999 Rs 3,250 Rs 13, 749 Redmi 11 Prime 5G Rs 13,999 Rs 2,250 Rs 11,749 Redmi 10 Prime Rs 12,499 Rs 3,000 Rs 9,499 Redmi A1 Rs 6,499 Rs 650 Rs 5,849 Redmi 9A Activ (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) Rs 8,499 Rs 1,000 Rs 7,499 Redmi 10A (3GB RAM+ 32GB storage) Rs 8,4999 Rs 850 Rs 7,649 Redmi 10 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) Rs 10,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 7,999

Here is the list of laptops available with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':

Laptop PC models MRP Discount Effective Price RedmiBook 15 Rs 41,999 Rs 13,000 Rs 28,999 RedmiBook 15 Pro Rs 49,999 Rs 14,000 Rs 35,999 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 R (8GB RAM + 512GB storage) Rs 56,999 Rs 6,000 Rs 50,999 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 R (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) Rs 59,999 Rs 7,000 Rs 52,999 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 (8GB RAM + 512GB storage) Rs 59,,999 Rs 6,000 Rs 53,999 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) Rs 63,999 Rs 8,000 Rs 55,999 Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 Rs 69,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 65,999 Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Rs 74,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 70,999 Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) Rs 26,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 22,999 Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB RAM + 256GB storage) Rs 28,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 26,999

During the Mi with Diwali sale, consumers can claim one year extended warranty worth Rs 1,999 at Rs 399 on all aforementioned Xiaomi laptops.

Here is the list of smart TV with big discounts during 'Diwali with Mi':

Xiaomi smart TV models MRP Discount Effective Price Xiaomi Smart TV 5X 43-inch Rs 31,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 27,999 Redmi Smart TV X series 43-inch Rs 28,999 Rs 6,000 Rs 22,999 Redmi Smart TV 32-inch Rs 15,999 Rs 6,000 Rs 9,999 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch Rs 15,499 Rs 4,500 Rs 10,999

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.