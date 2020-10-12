Facebook appoints public policy director for data, emerging tech in India

Ever since the Cambridge Analytic scandal broke out in the media in 2018, Facebook has been under constant scrutiny over the user privacy policy. And this also helped shed light on how the user profiles are being created virtually and push targeted ads to the people; thus, generating revenue for the social media platforms.

Over time, several governments across the world including India have drafted to protect user privacy and enforce them on digital media controlled by tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and others.

Now, Facebook has appointed Sunil Abraham as the company's regional Public Policy, Director for Data and Emerging Tech in India. Abraham will be coordinating with the Indian government in terms of data privacy, consumer protection, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) led innovation for new products and services.

"Sunil’s experience in the field of technology policy and his vast research on data reforms are an ideal fit for Facebook. We are thrilled to have Sunil in our team as he brings deep industry and civil society knowledge and understanding. With his expertise and experience, he will help us in our mission to build transparency, accountability and empowered communities,” said Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook -India, South & Central Asia.

Who is Sunil Abraham?

Previously, Sunil Abraham has been an Endowed Professor at ArtEZ University for the Arts in the Netherland for a year. Before that, he co-founded Mahiti Infotech, an open technology service provider for the nonprofit sector in 1998.



Sunil Abraham, Public Policy Director for data, emerging tech in India, Facebook. Picture credit: Aida Kadrispahic/Wikimedia Deutschland



After a decade, Abraham, in 2008, co-founded the Centre for Internet and Society, policy and academic research organization focusing on accessibility, openness, access to knowledge, internet governance, digital humanities and telecom regulation.

Also, He has been an advocate of the free/open-source software and was a part of the Wikimedia movement starting in 2004 when he co-managed the International Open Source Network for UNDP (United Nations Development Programme).

Now, Abraham will be responsible for building partnerships and engagements with key stakeholders in the public policy areas such as user data protection and emerging tech in India.

