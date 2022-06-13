Facebook Messenger finally gets dedicated phone call tab

In 2014, Meta (formerly Facebook) split the Messenger feature from the social media platform and made it a standalone app. In the following year, it introduced a calling feature to let users communicate with friends and family through audio, and later, video chat was added.

However, the engagement between users via calling has been low compared to the other apps and even with WhatsApp, which is by the way has the highest active Messenger userbase.

One of the primary reasons has been the accessibility of the calling feature; Currently, people have to first search for the person they like to call and then proceed to call (audio/video), but it never had a user-friendly interface. There was no separate tab to view previous calls like we see native Google phone or Apple phone apps or WhatsApp for that matter.

Now, Meta wants to replicate WhatsApp's dedicated Calls tab feature on Facebook Messenger. Users will be able to find all the phone call details under one roof.

The company has begun rolling out the Calls tab feature via updates to users around the world. Since the process is being staged in phases, it will take some time to reach all Facebook Messenger app users.

Once you update the Facebook Messenger app, you will find the new 'Calls' tab along with 'Chats,' 'Stories' and 'People' tabs.

