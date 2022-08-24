Facebook newsfeed algorithm goes bonkers, users peeved over random unrelated posts

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, Facebook has been under attack for the lack of proper user privacy policies. And, several million subscribers have left for greener pastures and this has impacted the company's revenue in recent quarters.
Now, Facebook is hit with some anomaly in its newsfeed algorithm. People are complaining that their newsfeed is full of unrelated posts from strangers around the world.
Totally random people tagging global celebrities on Facebook with weird requests, age-inappropriate images, and filthy words. And these 's**tposts' are appearing on all Facebook users walls disrupting the user experience on the social media platform.
At first, people thought their accounts got hacked. But, later realized that most of them are facing the same issue. Several people took to Twitter to complain of anomalies in Facebook's newsfeed.
Me after completely freaking out and spending 30 min changing my password and unfollowing artists thinking my account got hacked then realizing Facebook itself was hacked #facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/ud8h9hIB9L
— Yuliana (@Yuli_DeLeon23) August 24, 2022
Why is my Facebook like this right now? Is anyone else’s Facebook like this?! pic.twitter.com/ONEYSDXdpl
— Virginia (@VirginiaDunmir6) August 24, 2022
Is this only happening to me or is everyone facing the same problem? Any idea about it?#facebookdown #MarkZuckerberg #Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8N2MqTloe
— Mr. PROTON (@trynafindfaiz) August 24, 2022
Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed.#Facebook #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/WgNwjWVyZE
— SyedShehanFasih (@ShehanFasih) August 24, 2022
Can someone tell me why my Facebook feed is full of strangers posting to celebrities!? I have a lot of "Hello Daddy" posts to The Rock and that's just the beginning... "Whats up" x 1000 to Taylor Swift!?
Huh!??????
— Kasey (@chasey_kc) August 24, 2022
Why is my Facebook feed only random people posting on Taylor Swift's wall? pic.twitter.com/niVk4jiyLl
— Gabrielle (@backhandology_) August 24, 2022
Wtf @facebook what is happening?! #facebookdown #facebookbroken #facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/rxlwPSd7in
— Alicia Welsh (@littlellama420) August 24, 2022
Facebook hacked or something? My timeline is filled with people posting on celebrity walls. #Facebook #MarkZuckerberg@facebook @MetaNewsroom #facebookdown #FacebookHacked pic.twitter.com/91f109JoP9
— k sar (@ksarvottam621) August 24, 2022
DH has contacted a Facebook spokesperson for comment on issues faced by the social media platform users. We are yet to receive the reply.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?
Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park
The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka