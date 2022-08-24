Facebook newsfeed algorithm goes bonkers, users peeved over random unrelated posts

Facebook newsfeed algorithm goes bonkers, users peeved

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, Facebook has been under attack for the lack of proper user privacy policies. And, several million subscribers have left for greener pastures and this has impacted the company's revenue in recent quarters.

Now, Facebook is hit with some anomaly in its newsfeed algorithm. People are complaining that their newsfeed is full of unrelated posts from strangers around the world.

Totally random people tagging global celebrities on Facebook with weird requests, age-inappropriate images, and filthy words. And these 's**tposts' are appearing on all Facebook users walls disrupting the user experience on the social media platform.

At first, people thought their accounts got hacked. But, later realized that most of them are facing the same issue. Several people took to Twitter to complain of anomalies in Facebook's newsfeed. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DH has contacted a Facebook spokesperson for comment on issues faced by the social media platform users. We are yet to receive the reply.
 

