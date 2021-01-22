Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021: Top deals on Smart LED TVs

Walmart-owned Flipkart is hosting Big Saving Days 2021 (Jan 19-24) in India.

The e-commerce firm is offering lucrative deals with up to 75% discount on feature-rich televisions made by popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Vu, Sony, and Realme, among others.

Here are some of the best smart TV deals available on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021:

50-inch to 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TVs

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160p) Smart TV (QA55LS03TAKXXL). It can be bought for Rs 78,999 against MRP Rs 1,29,900. Key features include TizenOS, 120Hz display refresh rate, 40W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via an exchange deal. There is also a 65-inch model and is worth checking out.

LG 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65UM7290PTD). It can be bought for Rs 82,999 against MRP Rs 1,39,990. Key features include WebOS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Hisense A73F (55-inch) Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160p) LED Smart Android TV with 102W JBL 6 Speakers, Dolby Vision and Atmos (55A73F). It can be bought for Rs 44,999 against MRP Rs 59,990. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 106W JBL speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Haier 50-inch Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160p) LED Smart Android TV (LE50K6600HQGA). It can be bought for Rs 39,999 against MRP Rs 54,990. Key features include Android OS, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 4. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

43-inch smart LED TVs

LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160p) LED Smart TV (43UM7290PTF). It can be bought for Rs 34,999 against MRP Rs 52,999. Key features include WebOS, built-in Chromecast, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Vu Premium 43 inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) LED Smart Android TV (43US). It can be bought for Rs 24,999 against MRP Rs 40,000. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 24W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

OnePlus Y Series 43-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00). It can be bought for Rs 23,999 against MRP Rs 29,999. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Realme 43-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) LED Smart Android TV (TV 43). It can be bought for Rs 22,999 against MRP Rs 25,990. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 24W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

32-inch smart TVs

OnePlus Y Series 32 inch HD (1366 x 768p) Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HA0A00). It can be bought 14,499 against Rs 19,999. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Mi 4A PRO 80 32 inch HD (1366 x 768p) Ready LED Smart Android TV with With Google Data Saver. It can be bought 14,499 against Rs 14,999. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Thomson 9A Series 32-inch HD (1366 x 768p) Ready LED Smart Android TV (32PATH0011). It can be bought 12,999 against Rs 14,499. Key features include Android OS, built-in Chromecast, 60Hz display refresh rate, 24W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 3. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

Sony 32-inch HD (1366 x 768p) Ready LED Smart TV (KDL-32W6103). It can be bought 22,999 against Rs 25,990. Key features include Linux-based OS, 50Hz display refresh rate, 20W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, USB x 2, and HDMI x 2. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 additional discount via exchange deal.

