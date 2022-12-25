Gadgets Weekly: Asus ExpertCenter D500SD desktops and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Lexar, ViewSonic, Lava and Portronics, among others launched a new line of smartphone, smartwatch, speakers, and more this week (December 19-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus ExpertCenter D500SD and S500SD desktops

ExpertCenter D500SD comes with multiple configurations up to Intel Core i5-12400 Processor 2.5 GHz (18M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 6 cores), Intel B660 Chipset, supports Hybrid Storage (SSD PCIe x4 + HDD), Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 GbE, non-vPro (LAN), High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio system, Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax, dual-band) 2*2, Bluetooth 5.2, and 300W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 390W).



Asus ExpertCenter D500SD Processor. Credit: Asus India



It should be noted that the D5 series come with Military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard certification, meaning it can work under extreme temperature condition.

Asus ExpertCenter S500SD desktop supports up to Intel Core i5-12400 Processor 2.5 GHz (18M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 6 cores), Intel B660 Chipset, up to 64GB (2xDIMM slot), Hybrid Storage (SSD PCIe x4 + HDD), Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 GbE, non-vPro (LAN), High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio, Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax, dual-band) 2*2, Bluetooth 5.2, and 180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W).



Asus ExpertCenter S500SD Desktop. Credit: Asus



Both the devices come with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 security, one Headphone output, one Line-in port, one mic input, one RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI 1.4 port, one VGA port, two PS2 ports and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports on the back.

On the front, Asus has incorporated one more Headphone output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. It also supports four SATA 6.0Gb/s ports, one PCIe 4.0 x 16, two PCIe 3.0 x 1, one M.2 connector for Wi-Fi, two M.2 connector for storage and two DDR4 U-DIMM slot.

The company is offering a wired keyboard and a wired optical mouse.

Both the Asus desktops come with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student Preinstalled. They will be available at Asus-exclusive stores with prices starting at Rs 34,790.

Lava X3 series

Lava earlier in the week unveiled the new X3 budget smartphone. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600×720p) display and comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back, a hybrid dual-SIM tray (one nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), and support 3.5mm audio jack.



Lava X3 series. Credit: Lava



It is powered by a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core CPU with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, Android 12 Go Edition OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage (up to 512GB), dual-camera module-- 8MP + VGA- with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

It comes in two colours -- arctic blue, charcoal black and luster blue-- for Rs 6,999.

Lexar THOR DDR4 UDIMM Desktop Gaming Memory

The new desktop gaming memory support high-speed performance and comes with a space gray aluminum heat-spreader which not only gives the product a premium look finish but also enables a highly efficient heat dissipation to keep your system cool.



Lexar Thor DDR4 memory. Credit: Lexar



It supports XMP 2.0 with a peak speed of 3200Mbps, and with this, users can optimize and enhance their gaming experience without any worry of system lags. It comes in 8GB single modules to 16 GB dual channel kit capacity for now.

The company is offering it in 8GB capacity for Rs 4,600 and 32GB kit for Rs 17,900.

ViewSonic X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K series projectors

They come with a 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio, which delivers a 100-inch screen just 23 cm from the wall while keeping the openness of a home.

The projectors have an adjustable setting for all corners, to seamlessly deliver high-quality images from every angle. The 60-point adjustment capacity ensures that the projected image is proportioned accurately, even when the surface is curved or spherical.



ViewSonic X2000L-4K white (top) and X2000B-4K black colour(below). Credit: ViewSonic



They natively support 4K Ultra HD resolution, up to 2,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness , ViewSonic's proprietary Cinema SuperColor technology and feature 50W Harman Kardon speakers (2 x 10W tweeter and 15W woofer) with support for Dolby and DTS soundtracks. They support 8.3 million pixels, promising to deliver accurate, sharp and high-quality images and videos. It has easy audio integration with HDMI ARC support.

They come in black and white colours. The price starts at Rs 3,99,000.

Portronics Talk Two 360-degree Voice Pickup Conference Speaker

As the name suggests, the new conference speaker features three 360-degree omnidirectional microphones with up to two metre range. These microphones help in noise reduction and echo cancellation for crisp and clear audio chats, thus helping cut off unwanted ambient sounds for an uninterrupted and pleasant group chat.

Furthermore, Talk Two comes with a powerful 3W full-range speaker so the participants can hear each other with superior audio clearly and zero distortion.



Portronics Talk Two 360-degree Voice Pickup Conference Speaker. Credit: Portronics



It also boasts an all-in-one touch control panel making it easy to operate, and the in-built RGB spinning light that enhances the device's visual appeal.

The Portronics Talk Two comes with its own wrap-around USB cable so one can instantly connect it to the desktop or laptop — no drivers needed. It supports Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, or any other audio/video conferencing platform.

Blaupunkt SBA15 and SBA15GM series

The SB15Gm features dual 2.5-inch speaker drivers and the SBA15 has dual 2-inch speakers. The sound output is 14 and 15 watts, respectively. Both come with a 2,000mAh battery and support TurboVolt Fast charging technology.

Also, the top-end SB15GM features LED lights. As soon as it gets turned on, its soft ambient light improves the atmosphere.



Blaupunkt SBA15. Credit: Blaupunkt



Both speakers support MICRO TF card, AUX IN, USB IN, BT, FM, and TWS functions. The range of the Bluetooth connection is 10 meters or 30 feet.

Fitshot Flair 2

The new Flair 2 series smartwatch is made for female consumers. It features a slim elegant design made with premium materials. It has clear IPS LCD-based CosmicDisplay with 450 nits of brightness and comes with IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain water pressure up to the depth of 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It supports more than 60 different watch faces and comes with advanced UV sensors (detection) that detect UV exposure and advises the user to take appropriate precautions. The smartwatch gives advice by using the sun's measured UV index to advise its user to wear a hat, sunglasses, or sunscreen.

It can track walking, dancing, badminton, strength training, and over 10 plus sports mode. The smartwatch has several health features, such as SpO2, heartrate tracking, body temperature monitoring, a menstruation tracker, and more.



Fitshot Flair 2. Credit: Fitshot



Furthermore, it offers sedentary alerts, call reminders, schedule reminders, application push notifications, option to set alarms. Users will also be notified when they receive a text message or a phone call, and they will be able to respond using the 'quick messages' feature.

With a 300mAh battery, it can last for close to 10 days. It will be available for Rs 1,999 on Flipkart from December 25 onwards.

