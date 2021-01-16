Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Legion, Asus ZenBook Pro laptops and more

Popular technology firms such as Asus, Lenovo, Samsung, Vivo, Belkin, and Mivi among others launched new laptops, smartphones, and accessories such as earphones, and chargers this week (January 10-16).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lenovo Legion 5, 7 series

Computer-maker Lenovo unveiled a new line of Legion 5, 7 gaming laptop series. They are one of the first PCs to come with next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series Mobile Processors. It promises an immersive gaming experience and also long battery life.

Also, Legion 7 and 5 Pro are said to be the world’s first laptops with a 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display that offers 11% more screen estate compared to conventional 15.6-inch displays.

The laptops come with a 6:10 aspect ratio, blazing 165Hz refresh rates, and 3ms response time with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. They have a display with higher pixel density, 4-side narrow bezels, 100% sRGB color gamut, Dolby Vision, and VESA Display HDR 400 support.

They also come with Lenovo Legion AI Engine that works together with hardware, software, and machine learning to offer top PC performance. It has Thermal Design Power (TDP) between the CPU and GPU to achieve maximum frames per second (FPS) in different games.



Lenovo Legion 5. Credit: Lenovo



"The most ideal TDP settings for top 16 triple-A gaming titles are automatically detected by the new Legion PCs with the AI Engine. Optimal settings kick in immediately once any of the games are fired up, providing the best gaming performance. For other games, the AI Engine will use machine learning to continuously tune gaming performance for maximum results," the company said.

Lenovo also launched Legion Slim 7 (15-inch) and Legion 5 (15-inch and 17-inch) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs, respectively.

All the new Lenovo Legion gaming laptop comes with a complimentary one-month Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC, unlocking hundreds of great games for non-stop gaming. Play over 100 high-quality PC games for one low monthly price with Xbox Game Pass.

Price details of the new Lenovo Legion 5,7 series laptops will be revealed during local launches by the end of March in select global markets.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) comes equipped with the new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works with the main 4K OLED HDR display for multitasking. It’s backed by up to the latest generation Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.

The secondary display on ZenBook Duo is tilted by 7 degrees for improved readability. The laptop comes with 93% screen-to-body ratio and a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display and promises to offer an immersive viewing experience.



Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15. Credit: Microsoft Windows Blog



It is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light, to improve your comfort when you’re in front of it for long sessions, which you’ll be able to do thanks to longer battery life – 17 hours – and a USB-C Easy Charge feature for versatile charging from either a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger or any standard USB-C charger. It is expected to hit stores in the coming months in select global markets. The price will be revealed during local launches.

Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds

The new Belkin earbuds offer an enhanced listening experience with custom-built drivers, 8-hour non-stop playtime, environmental noise cancellation, and Qi wireless charging with an additional 20 hours of charge. Also, it comes with IPX5 rated for sweat and water-splash resistance rating.

Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds come with custom drivers to deliver powerful bass and exceptional clarity. With Qualcomm QCC3046 Bluetooth SoC and Belkin’s clear call technology, it promises to offer really good call quality without the distraction of background noise.



Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds. Credit: Belkin



Owners can charge the case of the earbuds with any Qi wireless charger or via a USB-C port. Also, just 15 minutes of charge in the case can provide up to 2 hours of playback

The company is offering custom-designed small, medium, or large ear tips for a comfortable fit, perfect seal, and noise isolation.

The interesting thing about the new True Wireless Earbuds is the in-built finding capabilities through Apple’s Find My network, an advanced crowdsourced finding network with uncompromising privacy built-in, that will allow customers to use the Find My app to locate them in case they are lost or stolen. It will be available from March or April 2021 on Belkin.com and select retailers worldwide.

Must read | CES 2021: Dell unveils new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 laptops

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand

It comes with powerful magnets compatible with Apple MagSafe. Users just have to place their iPhone 12 device on the stand for a secure, perfectly aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.



BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand. Credit: Belkin



Must read | CES 2021: Nvidia announces RTX 30 Series for laptops

It delivers the fastest possible charge, up to 15W, to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and includes a charging pad optimized for your AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation). It costs $99.95 and will go on sale on Belkin e-shop and select Apple Stores in select global regions before the end of April.

Vivo Y12S

The new Vivo phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen, 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core CPU, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU,Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable), dual camera : 13MP(f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, an 8MP (f/1.8), triple slot (nano SIM + nano SIM + microSD) and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capability. It costs Rs 9,990.



The new Y12S phone series. Credit: Vivo



Must read | TCL launches Alcatel TKEE series tablets for children

Vivo Y51A

The new Vivo mobile comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD screen, 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 11 with Funtouch OS, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module--48MP (f/1.79, EIS)+ 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2)+ 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 ) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.0) front snapper, triple slots (nano SIM + nano SIM + microSD) and a 5,000mAh battery 18W charger. It costs 17,900.



The new Y51A series. Credit: Vivo



Must read | CES 2021: Fossil, Skagen bring new smartwatches

Mivi Collar 2 neckband earphones

The new Collar 2 comes with a MEMS mic for a noise-free calling experience, Bluetooth 5.0 for uninterrupted connectivity, and has extremely lightweight for longer use. It also has an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls makes it convenient to play, pause, accept, reject calls without having to reach for your phone. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button.

Must read | CES 2021: Amazfit GTR, GTS 2e make global debut, to launch in India soon

The interesting thing about Collar 2 is that it can be paired with 2 devices at the same time and can control both devices simultaneously.



The new Collar 2 neckband earphones. Credit: Mivi



It also boasts a Super Charging feature. Just 10 minutes of charge gives up to 10 hours of playtime and a full charge in 40 minutes gives a playtime of 17 hours. It costs Rs 1,399 and comes in six colours.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier

The new Tecno phones comes with a 6.85-inch full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU, 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU,Android 10-based HiOS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable), triple slots (nano SIM + nano SIM + microSD), and 4,500mAh with 18W charger.



Camon 16 Premier. Credit: Tecno



Must read | OnePlus Band fitness tracker with SpO2 sensor launched in India

It also boasts quad-camera module-- 64MP (Sony IMX686 sensor) + 119-degree 8MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP Depth Sensor + 2MP 2.5cm macro camera with penta-LED Flash on the back, and a dual-front camera--48MP + 105-degree 8MP ultra-wide camera with dual LED flash. It costs Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series

World's leading mobile-maker Samsung, earlier in the week, launched Galaxy S21 5G series.

It comes in three variants-- a generic Galaxy S21, a standard Galaxy S21 Plus, and a top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra.



The new Galaxy S21 series. Credit: Samsung



All the models come with Exynos 2100 chipset, Dynamic AMOLED display, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, feature AL7s10 metal frame, and IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs S21 Plus vs S21: Which model suits you best

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.