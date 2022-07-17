Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi smart speaker, Nokia C21 Plus and more

Technology companies such as Lenovo, Nokia, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Syska, among others launched a new line of smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, smart speakers and more this week (July 11-17).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi's new Smart Speaker (with IR Blaster) features an LED display that supports adaptive brightness which adjusts to the light in the room.

It features an innovative cavity design to deliver sound from all angles with clear and immersive audio quality. It has a 1.5-inch mono speaker inside and supports stereo sound.

It also comes equipped with a Chromecast built-in to wirelessly cast audio with a single click, consumers can enjoy playing music, podcasts, or news via Bluetooth with smooth transmission.



Xiaomi Smart Speaker. Credit: Xiaomi India



It boasts an IR control feature integrated with Google Assistant built-in, to control Internet-of-Things(IoT) gadgets at home. The device has two mics with far-field voice wake-up support to pick commands from the house members. Smart devices can also be controlled via Xiaomi Home App or Google Home app too.

It costs Rs 4,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com, and retail stores.

Nokia C21 Plus

It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) display with V-notch design. It comes with a triple-slot tray (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It houses 1.6GHz Unisoc (SC9863A) octa-core processor with IMG8322 GPU, Android 11 Go Edition OS, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual-camera module- main 13MP+ 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front and a 5,000mah battery with 10W charger support.



Nokia C21 Plus. Credit: Nokia



Nokia C21 Plus comes in dark cyan and warm grey colours. It will be available in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 10,299 and Rs 11,299, respectively.

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Varia RCT715 Radar Camera

The Edge 1040 Solar comes offers Firstbeat Analytics such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus, and more to see how the owner's body is responding to the training efforts.

The device will also continue to provide daily workout suggestions based on the current training load and VO2 max of the rider.

During a ride, the Edge 1040 Solar lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.

Additionally, the ClimbPro feature lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the Edge 1040 Solar or in Garmin Connect. Meanwhile, mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, hang time, grit and flow track the details of every ride.

It also offers turn-by-turn navigation and alerts notify riders of sharp curves ahead. Users can pause route guidance and go off-course to explore beyond the known track. The route guidance can be turned back on at any time to get back to the original route or starting point.

Users can install the Trailforks app to view routes and trail details from more than 80 countries.

Also, users are recommended to install Garmin Connect smart device app to track the battery status of the sensors with post-ride reporting directly on the Edge 1040 Solar and battery alert messages between rides. The solar version can charge while riding the bike. It costs Rs 72,990. The non-solar version costs Rs 67,990.



Garmin Edge 1040 Solar (left) and Varia RCT715 Radar Camera (right). Credit: Garmin



Garmin Varia RCT715 detachable tail light can offer both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, from up to 140 yards away. The tail light comes with high brightness and can be seen up to a mile away, allowing the drivers on the road to see the cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.

Featuring multiple pairing options, the Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge bike computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the device integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists get the rearview radar notifications.

The Varia RCT715 features up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash.

Also, it comes with a camera and can record sharp, clear footage at up to full HD (1080p) at 30 fps during any ride. It costs 40,490.

Lenovo Yoga series laptops

Lenovo earlier this week launched a series of new laptops-- Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga Slim 7i Pro-- in India.

They come with an arc-shaped design to provide comfort during long-term use and feature an OLED display with TÜV low blue light eye protection certification 6 to reduce harmful blue light.

They are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor with third-generation EVO certification and smart AI software. They assist users to get easy and efficient performance from the laptop. The smart interactive technology shortens the waiting time from boot to system login while smart sensing technology automatically improves the screen quality by adjusting the color temperature to match the ambient environment.



Lenovo's new line of Yoga laptops. Credit: Lenovo India



Lenovo also launched Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i, and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i with new Intel chipsets, a new asthetically beautiful design language, OLED display, and offer long battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i come in oatmeal, storm gray, and slate gray colours and are available with prices starting at Rs 1,69,990, Rs 1,06,990, and Rs 1,14,990 respectively.

The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro come in storm gray colour and Legion Slim 7i will be available at Rs 1,44,990, Rs 1,64,990, and Rs 1,50,990, respectively.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes in an onyx gray colour for prices starting at Rs 84,990.

Must read | Xiaomi launches Smart Standing Fan 2 in India

Crossbeats Spectra and Spectra Plus watches

Both sport an aesthetic square dial design language. The Spectra Plus comes in carbon black and marine blue colours whereas Spectra is available in rugged basil green and graphite black colours.

Both the smartwatches come with IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating, meaning they can sustain for close to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.

With Bluetooth pairing with the phone, users can directly answer calls and speak directly from the wrist. Also, it comes with a standard heart-rate sensor, sleep pattern monitor, and track physical activities of multiple sports.



Crossbeats Spectra in black (left) and Spectra Plus in blue colour(right). Credit: Crossbeats



The Plus variant can store over 150 songs and gives users the option to either stream their playlist through the watch or connect the same to TWS or neckbands.

They can last for up to 10 days. Making calling convenient with are built-in speaker and microphone. The Spectra Plus costs Rs 5,999 and generic Spectra watch is priced Rs 4,999.

Must read | Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with built-in TWS earbuds

Godrej InsuliCool series

Godrej InsuliCool series comes with advanced solid-state thermoelectric cooling technology and is designed to work even at ambient temperatures up to 43°C, maintaining the system’s internal temperature of 2°- 8°C always. The display indicator on the front of the unit shows that the insulin is being stored at the correct temperature. With a storage capacity of 560ml, it can easily store 9 vials; alternatively, 2 pens and 5 cartridges can be stored by removing the vials holder.

InsuliCool is lightweight, compact, and comes with a shoulder belt making it easy to carry around places.



Godrej InsuliCool series. Credit: Godrej



Besides the power adapter provided with the unit retail package, users can also purchase additional accessories like an external power bank to provide a backup of four hrs on full charge or a car adapter kit for charging on the go, while traveling by vehicle.

The advanced variant InsuliCool+ comes with an external power bank included in the product kit. The product has soft external contours making it easy to carry. Its dedicated internal space comes with a vial holder which secures the vials in place while on the move and is easily removable to create space for cartridge storage. The secured door latch ensures proper gasket sealing so that no cooling is lost during transportation. Its price starts at Rs 5,999.

Must read | Google launches Chromecast with Google TV in India

Syska SW300 Polar Watch

Syska SW300 Polar features a 1.32-inch ultraview IPS Display 360x360p resolution, 500 nits brightness, and comes with an IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating, meaning the device can sustain underwater for up to one metre (around 3 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

The watch comes with 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing, and much more by connecting with GPS for you to accurately track sports activities. It supports a sleep monitor, stress tracker, hand sanitiser alert, and also anti-lost mode.



Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch. Credit: Syska



With a full charge, it can last up to 10 days. With Bluetooth calling, it can run for three days. It costs 2,799.

Samsung Galaxy M13 series

Samsung launched two new M13 series phones-- a generic M13 4G and M13 5G-- with prices starting at Rs 11,999 in India.

The Galaxy M13 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, Exynos 850 CPU, Android 12-based One UI OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, triple-camera module-- 50MP+ 5MP+ 2MP with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charger support.



The new Galaxy M13 series. Credit: Samsung India



On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 7nm class MediaTek D700 octa-core CPU, Android 12-based One UI OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8)+ 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 5MP camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger support.

Read more | Key differences between Samsung Galaxy M13 and M13 5G

Nothing Phone(1)

Carl Pei-owned Nothing launched a new Phone(1) series handset. It is a mid-range phone with prices starting at Rs 32,999 in India.



Nothing Phone(1). Credit: Nothing



The USP of the phone is the see-through back-case and LED flashlight. the company has incorporated multiple LED lights on the rear side. There is a reason for it. They will be used to notify users of the calls and messages. The Phone(1) will run Android 12-based Nothing OS and come with a creative Glyph interface. It offers personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.

Must read | Nothing Phone (1) now in India, price starts from Rs 31,999

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.