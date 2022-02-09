Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s what to expect at Samsung event

The long wait for Samsung’s new premium S22 series will be over tonight. The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is slated to kick off at 10:00 am ET (8:30 pm IST).

Thanks to the covid-19 safety protocol, the programme is an online-only event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what to expect

The company has already hinted that the event will witness the launch of the ‘Note’ worthy Galaxy S series. It is all but confirmed that we will see Galaxy S22 Ultra with a dedicated S Pen holster within the phone just like the premium Galaxy Note series, which has been due for launch since August 2021. The latter was shelved last year due to chipset shortage and there were rumours that the Note series will be discontinued.

However, we believe the Note prefix may go away, the legacy will be passed on to the new Galaxy S22 Ultra series. Samsung will have two other models Galaxy S22 Plus and standard S22.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

The other two will have similar design language but will come with watered-down specifications and also will not support S Pen.

Besides the Galaxy S22 series mobiles, Samsung is expected to launch a new line of Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. They will come with high-quality display panels, powerful processors, high capacity batteries and also come with S Pen in the retail box.



Samsung repurposes discarded fishing nets for new Galaxy devices. Credit: Samsung



Another interesting thing to note about the upcoming Galaxy S smartphones and Tab S8 is that the packaging and some of the components will be made using ecological-friendly methods and recycled materials including ocean-bound wastes such as fishnets and plastic water bottles.

