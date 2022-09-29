Google Maps to get new 'Immersive View' feature

Google Maps is the most feature-rich navigation app on both Android and iOS platforms. The company is very industrious in adding new features all around the year to improve the user experience and popular among phone users.

The company had shown a glimpse of offering the 'Immersive View' feature on Google Maps. Now, during the Search On today event, Google has announced to bring it to the app soon.

Google is fusing advanced imagery of the world and its predictive models to offer a 3D view, weather, find out how busy the nearby streets and restaurants are, and more.



Google Maps Immersive View feature. Credit: Google



This information will come in handy for people touring popular global cities. They can even zoom into the neighbourhood and even inside the restaurant to get a feel for what it might be like at the date and time. They can visualise things such as the weather and learn how busy it might be at a particular time.

Starting this week, Google Maps is offering aerial views of 250 landmarks and the immersive views will come to five major cities including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo in the coming months, with more on the way.



Multi-search near me feature. Credit: Google



Also, Google has announced bringing a multi-search feature to the Search app. This feature will enable users, a new way to search using images and text simultaneously. It will similar to how a child might point at something and ask the parent what that is.

It had released this multi-search beta feature in English in the US and now, the company plans to expand to 70 global languages in the coming months and also go a step further by bringing 'multi-search near me' on Maps. Users can take a snap of a dish or plant, then find it at a local place nearby, like a restaurant or gardening shop. The 'multi-search near me' will be out in English in the U.S. this fall, Google said.



Google Lens feature. Credit: Google



And, Google Lens is also getting better. The company says that it is going beyond the language translation on an image with the Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). Now, Google Lens will even understand the background of words placed in an image to get context.

"So, if you point your camera at a magazine in another language, for example, you’ll now see translated text realistically overlaid onto the pictures underneath," Google noted.

