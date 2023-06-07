Google Pay now supports Aadhaar-based verification for UPI activation

Last month, Google announced support for the RuPay Credit card on Google Pay digital wallet. Now, the search engine giant has revealed that Google Pay users will be able to activate their UPI account with Aadhaar-based authentication.

As per the latest report by the state-run Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), more than 99 per cent of the adults in the country now have social security Aadhaar cards and use them for authentication at least once a month. It should be noted that the Aadhaar number is being used to offer to deliver all government services and also ensure welfare scheme-based help reaches economically weaker sections.

Now, Google in collaboration with UIDAI will now offer Aadhaar-based authentication to open Google Pay and securely link their bank's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) account for safer digital transactions through phone and online mode.

“We are thrilled to announce UPI activation using Aadhaar-based OTP authentication on Google Pay, bringing simplicity and convenience to our users. Aligned with the Government's vision to drive financial inclusion, this feature will further strengthen our efforts to drive deeper penetration for digital payments in India. Over the years, we are very heartened by the ready adoption digital payments have witnessed in the country, and this feature will help boost the UPI ecosystem even further,” said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google.

Here's how to link the UPI account through Aadhaar-based authentication:

Step 1: On Google Pay, now there is a new option to select between a Debit card or Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding.



Aaadhaar-based authentication on Google Pay. Credit: Google



Step 2: Select Aadhaar, then enter the first six digits of the Aadhaar number to initiate the process.



Aaadhaar-based authentication on Google Pay. Credit: Google



Step 3: To complete the authentication step, enter OTPs received from UIDAI and the bank. The bank will complete the process and they can set their UPI PIN.

After that, users can use the Google Pay app to make transactions or check balances. Once a user enters the first six digits of an Aadhaar number, it is sent to UIDAI via NPCI for validation.

It should be noted that Google Pay does not store the Aadhaar number and merely acts as a facilitator in sharing the Aadhaar number with the NPCI for validation.

